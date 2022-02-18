Katni: Woman dies after ambulance stuck in Traffic Jam

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A female patient died after an ambulance got stuck in Traffic Jam in Katni on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, because of a wedding procession on the way, there was a traffic jam from Mission Chowk to the bus stand. The driver of the ambulance, Bittu Mishra said that the ambulance got stuck in the Jam for more than half an hour in which the female heart patient died.

Mishra also said that the hospital where the patient was being taken was a few steps away but he could not reach. During this, the traffic police remained absent, Mishra added.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:19 AM IST