Katni: Three ventilators received under PM CARES Fund installed at government hospital for free

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three ventilators received under PM CARES were installed at Katni district hospital on Sunday, official said on Monday.

The machines were installed by a team of three engineers who have taken it up as a mission to install ventilators in state without charging fee. The team is called Ventilator Express.

The team was approached by Kanti district collector Priyank Mishra. The team members, after installing ventilators, also provided a brief training on operation and maintenance to the hospital staff.

One of the team members Pankaj Kshirsagar said his team had gone to Maharaja Yeshwantrao hospital in Indore to donate a Bi-PAP machine, where they met Dr Yash Thakur who motivated them. “We learnt that ventilators have been reaching hospitals but they are not being installed on time because of lack of experts,” he said.

It was then that his team decided to install ventilators. “We have circulated our contact numbers on social media. Whenever we receive a call, we immediately reach and install ventilator,” he said.