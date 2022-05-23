Katni: Jhinjhari rock shelters can be easily developed as favorite tourist destination, says Dr SS Gupta

Katni: “When I started research work for rock paintings of Jhinjhari site about 40 years ago, I had not thought I would get so much respect. I had not even thought that a book on the Jhinjhari site would be written and published,” said Dr SS Gupta, who wrote “Dating the Rock Art of Central India” book.

Two books- “Dating the Rock Art of Central India” and “Main Aur Mera Gaon” were released in a programme organised by National Art and Cultural Heritage Trust, Katni Chapter at Auditorium of Forest Department in Katni on May 21.

Dr Gupta said that his first presentation in Bhopal was based on Jhinjhari rock painting site. “Through paintings, we can assess the social condition of the time. I have also found stencil drawings in Jhinjhari's site which is interesting. I have not found paintings like jhinjhari on any other national highway. Therefore, the Jhinjhari site is very important which can be easily developed as one of the best tourist attractions of Central India,” he said.

Superintendent of Archaeology Survey of India, Jabalpur Circle, Shivakant Bajpai said “People consider history and archeology as though subjects. We had a tradition of remembering the names of seven generations. But, today people have forgotten it. The past of Katni is important from the prehistoric point of view. The Varaha statue of Karitalai is the second largest statue after the Varaha statue of Airan in Sagar district which is the largest statue in the world. The work that should have been done here has not been done.”

On this occasion, a book based on the history of Pithoragarh Main and Mera Gaon was also released. The book is written by padma awardee Babulal Dahiya.

The program was conducted by Mukesh Chanderia, while Sushil Sharma presented a vote of thanks to all dignitaries.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:23 PM IST