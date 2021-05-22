Katni: Infuriated over sister’s refusal to give mobile phone, minor kills elder sister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old boy allegedly killed his elder sister for scolding him and refusing to give a mobile phone to play a video game in Katni district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at village Kanti under Badwara police station of the district on May 19. The police solved the murder mystery, on Thursday evening, with arrest a minor boy, who is a younger brother of the deceased girl.

The police said that they had got information that the body of a 15-year-old girl was found at her house.

“During investigation, we found that the girl was last seen along with her younger brother at her house. We rounded up the brother, who confessed to have killed his sister,” said superintendent of police (SP), Katni, Mayank Awasthi.

He said the siblings had an argument for playing video game in the mobile phone. “Parents were out to work on the field. The boy was demanding mobile phone for playing a video game. But, his sister refused to give the phone and locked it using a pattern lock system. This infuriated the boy so much that he attacked with a sharp-edged sickle,” Awasthi told Free Press.

The boy later hid the sickle and escaped from the house. When parents returned home, they found girl lying in a pool of blood. They later informed the police.

The police said that the accused has been sent to juvenile home after being produced in juvenile justice court.