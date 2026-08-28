Karni Sena Leader Among Two Hacked To Death -Two Others Injured; Four Detained In Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two men, including the state vice-president of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, were hacked to death by a group of more than a dozen armed men at a dhaba on Kanipura Road here late on Wednesday. Two others were injured in the attack and are undergoing treatment at the Government Charak Hospital.

Police have detained the main suspect along with three others. The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem examinations on Thursday morning.

Shravan Rao, son of Devilal and a resident near Nakshatra Hotel, who was injured in the attack, said he had been celebrating with his friend and Karni Sena leader Rahul Darbar alias Vijay Pratap (42), resident of Neemanwasa, Shakti Bana and another friend at Lucky Dhaba on Kanipura Road around 10 pm.

During the gathering, dhaba owner Jitendra alias Tammu (35), son of Nirbhay Singh Panwar and a resident of Undasa, also joined them. After drinking alcohol, an argument broke out between Rahul and Shakti over an old dispute.

Shakti allegedly slapped Rahul, following which Rahul attacked him on the head with a sharp weapon. Shakti then threatened to kill Rahul before leaving.

After receiving treatment at a hospital, Shakti returned to the dhaba with around 15 associates, arriving on 10-12 motorcycles and armed with weapons. The group reportedly included Sonu Banjara, his brother Arpit, Anil, Golu Sikarwar, Rakesh Bamaniya and Atal.

Rahul Darbar, Jitendra Singh and Shravan were standing at the dhaba when Shakti and his associates launched a brutal attack with knives and swords. Rahul and Jitendra died on the spot, while Shravan and dhaba employee Pappu Jat, son of Narayan Singh and a resident of Tarana, were injured while attempting to intervene.

Several vehicles were also reportedly vandalised during the clash. On receiving information, Chimanganj Mandi police reached the spot and rushed the victims to Charak Hospital.

Rahul Darbar’s maternal uncle, Dileep Darbar, alleged that Shakti Bana and Sonu Banjara had conspired to kill Rahul and had called him to the dhaba before launching the attack.

He said Rahul worked in property dealing and is survived by his mother and younger brother. Rahul’s brother Bhuru said the two had been involved in a dispute for nearly a year.

There was also an ongoing disagreement between them over a position in the Karni Sena, he added.

After news of Rahul Darbar’s murder spread, hundreds of Karni Sena supporters gathered at Charak Hospital. When a young man arrived at the hospital to collect a motorcycle belonging to one of Shakti Bana’s friends that had been parked on the hospital premises, Rahul’s friends allegedly caught and assaulted him on suspicion that he was involved in the murder.

A police officer posted at the hospital outpost intervened and rescued him. In the afternoon, demanding immediate arrest of the suspects and dismantling their houses, the Karni Sena supporters resorted to a 'chakkajam' at Panwasa Square on Maksi Road.

TI Vivek Kanodia said Shakti Bana and three others have been detained in connection with the murders of Rahul Darbar and Jitendra Panwar. A case has been registered under charges including murder, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining suspects, he said.