Kaliasot River Bed Encroachment: Deadline Ends, Illegal Structures Yet To Be Removed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The deadline set by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to clear encroachment from the 33-metre range of Kaliasot river ended on Sunday, the illegal structures are yet to be removed. The state government has to submit an action taken report by January 14 in the NGT.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been issuing notices to the residents of Sagar Premium Tower, Ultimate Campus, Bhumika Residency, Signature, Sarvadharma, Mandakini Colony, Shirdi Puram, Amarnath Colony. Throughout the length of the river, colonisers have constructed huge structures and sold them to the public.

Now, these have come under illegal marking and demarcation. Environmentalist and NGT petitioner Dr SC Pandey said, “This case has been pending in the NGT since 2014. In August 2023, the NGT had ordered marking and demarcation within a radius of 33 metres from both the banks of the 36-km-long river in two months.

The state government has assured the NGT that demarcation and removal will be completed by December 31 and an action taken report will be submitted by January 15.” On the other hand, Kolar SDM Ashutosh Goswami said, “Marking and demarcation has been completed. Now, the BMC has started giving out notices.

The report has to be presented in the NGT by January 15. Now, we will start action to remove illegal and unauthorised structures.” Meanwhile, MLA Rameshwar Sharma, in a letter to collector Asheesh Singh, has demanded not to take action on humanitarian grounds.

Referring to the colonies covered under unauthorised construction, he has written that the people have spent their entire life's savings and bought these houses. The notice to demolish them should be reconsidered.