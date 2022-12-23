Junior National Judo Championships 2022: SAI Bhopal judokas’ clinch 10 medals

Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Bhopal facility. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bhopal’s 10 judokas won 10 individual medals at the Junior National Judo Championships 2022. The event was held in Ranchi, Jharkhand, from December 16 to 20.

In the Junior National Championship SAI, National Centers of Excellence, 21 judokas participated, including 13 girls and 8 boys. Out of 21 athletes, 10 have won individual medals in different weight categories, including three gold, two silver, and five bronze.

SAI, Bhopal Judoka Nandini Vats (18), a student of Rabindranath Tagore University Bhopal, won a gold medal in the 70 kg weight category. While talking to the Free Press about her journey, Judoka said, "I have won medals as cadets earlier, but this was my first medal as a junior, hence it was special to me. I would like to give full credit to SAI Bhopal and my coaches as my game has improved a lot since I started training here, and everyone can see the visible growth through my medals."

A 17-year-old Judoka named Shraddha Chopade won a gold medal in-48kg weight category. She said, "I look up to Daria Bilodid, she is my biggest inspiration." She added that the exposure being provided to her at such an early age is definitely motivating her to work harder and win medals.

Another SAI, Bhopal Judoka Yash Ghangas, won the gold medal in the 100 kg weight category. Ghangas previously won a gold medal at the 2022 National Games. Similarly, Jagtar Singh won a silver in the -90 kg weight category, and earlier, he won a silver medal in the team event at the 2022 National Games.