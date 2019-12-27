Jiwaji university question paper asks "What is the difference between extremists & revolutionary terrorists"

BHOPAL: Students of MA (Political Science) in Guna Government College were left aghast when they came across a question in their exam that termed freedom fighters (revolutionaries) as terrorists.

The students registered their objection with the principal but it snowballed into an issue by Friday to an extent that higher education minister had to constitute a committee to probe the matter.

The question was in the paper of 'Political Philosophy-III; Modern Indian Political Thought' for M.A. Political Science students (Third Semester), in Guna Govt College read, "Describe the activities of revolutionary terrorist. What is the difference between extremists and revolutionary terrorists?" The examination was held on December 20.

As the matter came to light, students of other courses too protested and termed the question an insult to freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the independence of the country and demanded that the question be removed from the paper.

‘Besides condemning the incident we want the question paper withdrawn,’ said one of the protesters.

Principal of the college, VN Tiwari said that information related to whole incident has been sent to the Vice Chancellor of Jiwaji University. It is up to the university authorities to take action.

However, as reports related to this incident reached the state capital, government came on back foot. Higher education minister Jitu Patwari said that question papers are set by confidential department.

“We have ordered an inquiry in this matter. Additional director of Gwalior division has been instructed to probe the matter and submit the report within three days,” said the minister.

He also assured of strict action against the person found guilty of the error.

Earlier, members of All India Democratic Student Organisation (AIDSO) staged a protest in the University's campus, with its district president Mitali Shukla demanding to know from the varsity if the country's revolutionaries were "terrorists".

They submitted a memorandum to Jiwaji University's Deputy Registrar Rajiv Mishra. "This question is sending a wrong message among the students as revolutionaries are being termed as terrorists. The country's revolutionaries are our ideals. We demand action against the professor who set this question paper," Shukla said.

Deputy Registrar Rajiv Mishra said, "The examination department of the University is seeking clarification from the professor who set the question paper. The examination committee will take a suitable decision after it gets a reply from the professor concerned."

Meanwhile, ex-Chief Minister and BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanded action and called the issue "embarrassing as well as painful".

"How can anyone call them terrorists? Because of their sacrifices, we are able to breathe freely. My demand to the Madhya Pradesh government is to take strict action against such irresponsible people."