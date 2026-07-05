Jitu Patwari Cycles Till Sehore, Targets BJP Over Ayodhya Temple Donation Theft | FP photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari arrived in Sehore on Sunday as part of his bicycle outreach campaign aimed at connecting with people and raising public issues.

Patwari began his visit by offering prayers at the famous Chintaman Ganesh Temple.

He was received by Congress workers led by District Congress Committee president Rajiv Gujarati and Sehore City Congress president Ghanshyam Yadav.

Patwari attacked the BJP government over the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, describing it as blatant corruption. He alleged that the state was witnessing unprecedented levels of corruption.

Highlighting the Congress party’s upcoming campaign, Patwari said the party would launch a statewide public outreach programme on July 14 and 15 to promote its vision for education.

He reiterated the party’s promise of providing free education from kindergarten to postgraduate level, irrespective of caste, religion or economic status.