Jewellery Worth Lakhs Stolen From Showroom At Madhya Pradesh Nagar Mall | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man and a woman allegedly stole gold jewellery worth several lakhs of rupees from a jewellery showroom located inside a popular shopping mall in MP Nagar.

The incident was captured on the showroom's CCTV cameras and police have registered a case against unidentified suspects.

According to reports, the accused visited the showroom on Wednesday posing as genuine customers. They asked the staff to show them a gold necklace and a ring. The showroom employee placed the items in a display box and presented them.

While examining the jewellery, the duo allegedly distracted the employee by asking him to bring out additional designs from another section of the counter. As the staff member turned away to get more items, the woman reportedly slipped the gold necklace and ring into her handbag.

Later, they told the staff they would return later with their daughter-in-law and then left the premises.

The theft came to light during the evening stock verification when the necklace and ring were found missing. A review of the CCTV footage allegedly showed the woman hiding the jewellery in her bag. On the complaint of showroom management, police registered a theft case and launched an investigation. Authorities are now examining CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

Jewellery worth lakhs stolen from showroom at MP Nagar mall

A man and a woman allegedly stole gold jewellery worth several lakhs of rupees from a jewellery showroom located inside a popular shopping mall in MP Nagar. The incident was captured on the showroom's CCTV cameras and police have registered a case against unidentified suspects.

According to reports, the accused visited the showroom on Wednesday posing as genuine customers. They asked the staff to show them a gold necklace and a ring. The showroom employee placed the items in a display box and presented them.

While examining the jewellery, the duo allegedly distracted the employee by asking him to bring out additional designs from another section of the counter. As the staff member turned away to get more items, the woman reportedly slipped the gold necklace and ring into her handbag.

Later, they told the staff they would return later with their daughter-in-law and then left the premises.

The theft came to light during the evening stock verification when the necklace and ring were found missing. A review of the CCTV footage allegedly showed the woman hiding the jewellery in her bag. On the complaint of showroom management, police registered a theft case and launched an investigation. Authorities are now examining CCTV footage to identify the suspects.