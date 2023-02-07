JEE Main 2023 results declared Wannabe IITians: NCERT books, mock tests helped to excel

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Testing Agency (NTA) announced results of Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2023, Session 1 on Tuesday. The exams were conducted from January 24 to February 1. This year, JEE Main is being held in two sessions. The second session is scheduled for first week of April. Free Press talked to exam toppers in the city to know how they prepared. Excerpts

Hard work

I got 100 NTA score in physics and mathematics. I focused on NCERT books, solving question papers of previous years and mock tests. My success mantra is hard work. I devoted three hours to self-study. My mother Ritu Varshney is a Company Secretary and father Atul Varshney is a doctor, posted in Directorate of Medical Education. I took 15 mock tests for the exam. I played carom and cricket with my family members to burn stress. I kept away from social media, except WhatsApp.

Ojas Varshney, 99.9966 percentile

Watched cricket

I spent 4-5 hours every day on studies and took block-wise mock tests. I gave equal time to all the three subjects - physics, chemistry and maths. I dealt with stress by watching India-New Zealand and India- Sri Lanka Test series on TV. My success mantra is practice. I kept away from social media as it is distracting. My father Rajesh Sahasrabuddhe is an area manager in a pharma company and my mother Deeksha Sahasrabuddhe is a government school teacher.

Soham Sahasrabuddhe, 99.9506 percentile

Cycling helped

I decided to join the field of engineering when I was in class 8. I joined a coaching class when I was in class 9. My success mantra is thorough study of NCERT books. I studied for around 7-8 hours every day. My parents Kriti and Neelesh Kumar Verma are in government jobs. Cycling and gymming was how I burnt stress. I want to join one of the top five IITs.

Vinayak Verma, 99.927398 percentile

Family support

I focused on NCERT books, on solving question papers of past years and on the notes provided by coaching class. I slept for at least 7-8 hours every day. I want to join IIT Bombay and will opt for computer science. I listened to songs and took evening walk to beat stress. My father Ajay Tiwari is a chief manager with SBI while my mother Neelam Tiwari is a homemaker. The support of my parents and my elder brother, who is an IITian and works for Samsung in South Korea, was crucial.

Aditya Tiwari, 99.9142 percentile

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)