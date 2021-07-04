Jabalpur: Youth caught with Rs 51 lakh from Somnath Express

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth, who was travelling in the Somnath Express train, was caught with Rs 51 lakh in cash by the Railway Protection Force in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The police suspect this to be a case of hawala. The Railway police later handed over the matter to the Income Tax Department.

According to the information received from the office of Chief Public Relations Officer of West Central Railway on Sunday, Sub Inspector of Railway Safety RK Chahar, constable Amit Yadav and Shahzad Khan were doing the usual checking at the railway station. They got suspicious of a passenger travelling in train no. 01464, Somnath Express.