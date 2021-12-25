Jabalpur: Transgender community shower flower in procession of 67th national convention of ABVP

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The transgender community showered flowers in the procession of 67th national convention of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad at Teen Patti Chowk, Jabalpur on Saturday.

The workers took out a grand procession in the city on the second day of its national convention and workers across the nation participated in the procession.

The procession started from Miloniganj in Damoh Naka and the workers were dressed up in the traditional costumes of the state. They danced and also showered flowers as well.

The procession ended at the open stage located at Civic Center via Miloniganj, Kotwali, Bada Fuhara, Lordganj, SuperMarket, Malviya Chowk and Teen Patti Chowk.

ABVP National President Chhagan Bhai Patel and General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi led the procession.

Nidhi said that she was overwhelmed to see the love and respect from the people of the city. She received a lot of respect and the program was successful, she added.

