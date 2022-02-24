Jabalpur students stuck in Ukraine seek Indian Government's help

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The war between Ukraine and Russia has begun but there are still many Indians stuck in Ukraine.

Adding to the row, two girls of Jabalpur pursuing MBBS in Ukraine have tried to reach out to the Indian Government seeking help.

Riya Pathak, daughter of Jabalpur resident Praveen Pathak and Ishita Thakur, daughter of Satish Thakur, are stuck in Ukraine but they are currently unable to find any way to come back to India.

"The Government should make some efforts to bring back the children to their homeland. We don't know till when will they be safe in Ukraine. We are in constant touch with them via video call," said Praveen Pathak, Riya's father.

Indian students, studying in various parts of Ukraine, woke up to air raid sirens and smoke when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country had decided to carry out a military operation in the Eastern part of Ukraine to defend separatists in the Donbas region.

Cities across Ukraine are reporting sounds of air raid sirens, clouds of black smoke, explosions, and chaos, and the Indian students are witness to it.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:18 PM IST