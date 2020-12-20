Jabalpur police personnel take bribe of Rs 50 lakh for 'not arresting' an accused in Noida

BHOPAL: The police personnel of cybercrime department were allegedly involved in a bribery ring when they had gone to arrest the wanted accused in Noida.

The police of Sector 20 of Noida registered the case against the three police personnel posted in Jabalpur, in their police station on Saturday evening.

Sources informed that some three days back the three police constables had gone to arrest one of the accused wanted by the Jabalpur Cyber police in Noida.

But when they reached Noida, in place of doing their assigned work they contacted the accused of another case.

They told him that they had come here to arrest him, meantime they decided to take a bribe for his "no-arrest".

Interestingly, the accused paid lakhs of rupees to the three and also paid the amount in Bitcoin.

On Friday, the three police personnel and the accused reached the bank and checked the amount. When the policemen found the huge amount they mounted pressure on the accused.

The accused refused to come under their pressure and called his aides and thrashed the three police personnel. The assailants took away the service revolver of one of the policeman.

The three logged a complaint to the police that their government gun had been snatched. When the police investigated the case, they came to know the reality of it.

The accused informed the police that he had paid a huge amount of around Rs 50 lakh in cash and also more cash in the form of Bitcoin.

The Noida police has registered the case against the three police constables Pankaj Sahu, Rashid Khan and Ashid Khan. The information about the case registration is yet to reach Jabalpur for further action.