Jabalpur: Lokayukta police nab assistant sub inspector for taking bribe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police Jabalpur have arrested an ASI posted in Gadarwara police station of Narsinghpur district for taking bribe of Rs 30k to settle a case, on Wednesday, the officials said.

Officials informed that the complainant had filed the complaint to the police that, his daughter–in-law Pushpa Loriya had filed the dowry complaint against them in the SDOP office.

The daughter-in-law died because of illness. But the Gadarwara police was investigating the case and Sanjay Dixit, the reader posted in the office asked the complainant to give money to settle the case.

The ASI demanded Rs 65,000 and as first instalment Rs 30,000 was decided to be given on Wednesday. After verification, the case was registered against the police officer and a trap wing was formed under the leadership of DSP Dilip Jharbade, inspector Swapnil Das, Manju and others. The complainant reached the office of the SDOP and handed the amount to the officer. As soon as the amount was handed over, the officer was caught red-handed by the trap team.