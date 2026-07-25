Jabalpur High Court Designates Four Fast-Track Courts

JJabalpur High Court Designates Four Fast-Track Courts | Madhya Pradesh High Court

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The MP High Court on Friday designated four special fast-track courts for speedy trial of cases relating to irregularities including paper leaks, in public examinations.

These Special Fast Track Courts will try offenses punishable under the Lok Pariksha (Anuchit Sadhano Ka Nivaran) Adhiniyam, 2024, as well as offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 related to such cases, and other related matters investigated by the relevant investigating agencies referred by the State Government or the Central Government.

These include 18th District and Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Patel in Bhopal, 8th District and Additional Sessions Judge, Vishal Akhand in Gwalior, 27th District and Additional Sessions Judge Anand Kumar Sehlam in Jabalpur, and 26th District and Additional Sessions Judge Dr. Shubhra Singh, in Indore.

This initiative aims to maintain the sanctity, transparency, and credibility of public examinations and ensure speedy and effective judicial disposal of such cases.

The jurisdiction of each Special Fast Track Court will extend to the designated districts adjoining its headquarters.

The High Court has also directed the concerned Principal District and Sessions Judges to ensure that the designated Special Fast Track Courts make every effort to complete the trial and deliver the judgment within three months from the date of submission of the charge sheet.

The establishment of these Special Fast Track Courts is expected to ensure speedy prosecution and speedy disposal of cases involving crimes related to public examinations.