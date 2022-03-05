Jabalpur: HC seeks reply from MP government on reserving all MPPSC posts for domiciles

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A single-bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought a reply from the state government on a petition charging the government for reserving all Madhya Pradesh State Civil Services (MPPSC) posts for domiciles.

Adam Khan, a resident of Jharkhand, in his petition, said that MPPSC has made it compulsory that anyone applying for the preliminary test of MPPSC must be registered on the state government’s employment portal. And, only MP’s domicile can register on the portal, Khan in his petition said, adding that through this process, the state government has reserved all posts for local residents as aspirants from other states cannot apply.

After hearing the petition on Friday, the single bench of Justice Vivek Agrawal issued notices to the state government, MPPSC and the directorate of employment.

The matter is scheduled for next hearing on March 8.

Meanwhile, the bench of justice MA Dharmadhikari also issued notices to the state government and MPPSC for not giving benefit of reservation to retired army men.

In a petition, petitioners claimed that ex-servicemen were not given benefits of reservation in MPPSC-2019 recruitment.

The court has sought reply from both respondents in four weeks.

