Jabalpur: 4-year-old girl raped, accused arrested

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a tenant of her house under Vijay Nagar police station area in Jabalpur, the police said.

According to reports, the accused is a second year engineering student. He lives in a rented house in Vijay Nagar. When the landlord had gone outside on Tuesday evening, the accused took the girl into his room and assaulted her.

When the girl started crying, the accused left her in the room and went out of the house. As soon as the girl’s mother returned home, she asked her the reason for crying after that she told her mother the entire incident.

The parents along with the girl reached the police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Tushar Singh said that on the complaint of the victim, an FIR was registered against the accused and the police arrested him later.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 05:33 PM IST