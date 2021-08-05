Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe- Season 2: 92.7 Big FM bringing change in Bhopal with push to rainwater harvesting

Bhopal: Monsoon is ‘Love & Romance’ ‘Drives & Food’ for many but with the core thought of ‘Dhun Badlke Toh Dekho’ 92.7 Big FM is changing the perception of looking towards ‘Rains’ with its initiative “Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe “

92.7 Big FM’s initiative “Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe- Season 2” is an impactful move to bring about the change in current scenario of Ground Water Level & creating responsiveness to install a Rainwater Harvesting System at every terrace. 92.7 Big FM has urged Bhopalis to install a rain water harvesting systems at their homes, offices or institutes. RJ Pihu from 92.7 Big FM is leading the drive and reaching to various localities & authorities to create the awareness in society. So far, RJ Pihu along with Big FM, Nagrath Charitable Trust Bhopal & Jal Shakti Abhiyaan team visited Central Library Bhopal, Arera Colony & Danish Kunj to create the awareness for this cause.

Last season Bhopal responded in humongous manner to it. With the help of Bhopal Municipal Corporation, 92.7 Big FM saved lakhs of gallon litters of water. This year also 92.7 Big FM is having support from Bhopal Municipal Corporation, Water Aid India, Jal Santosh & Jal Shakti Abhiyaan Madhya Pardesh. The exclusive Print Partner for the initiative is ‘Free Press Journal’.