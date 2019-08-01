It’s certain, Section 370, Article 35 A set to go: Indresh Kumar

BHOPAL: The Central government will also strike off sections 370 and 35A, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) senior leader Indresh Kumar while speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday. It is certain that both the sections would be removed but exact time could not be cited, said the Sangh leader, adding that Centre has started working in this direction.

Indresh Kumar said attack on terrorists’ camps in Pakistan and changes in several laws in Kashmir are signs of working in the direction to end section 370 and Article 35 A.

Commenting on Triple Talaaq Bill, he said if Owaisi terms Nikah as contract then it should be a contract till Doom’s day. He said even God does not like Talaaq. He added that Owaisi should learn about Islam from him. He accused Owaisi of trying to create a nexus of Muslims and Scheduled Castes.

On the issue of mob lynching, Indresh Kumar said expelling people from Jammu and Kashmir, murder of workers of opposition parties in Kerala and Bengal are also mob lynching. Delaying in making of Ram Mandir is also mob lynching with crore of Hindus. He said people have feelings of devotion towards cows since first war of Indian Independence in 1857. It is separate thing to call resentment on insult to Cow as lynching.

Speaking on the comment of MP Pragya Thakur on her statement on martyr Hemant Karkare, Indresh Kumar said Karkare can be paid tributes but not respect. He said atrocity on any woman by any agency is indecency. He said the statement of Pragya about Nathuram Godse, who had assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, was blown out of proportion.