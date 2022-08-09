Irregularity in Primary Teachers Eligibility Test-2022; two women among five aspirants booked for malpractice

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): FIR has been registered against five candidates including two women for allegedly using unfair means while appearing in Primary Teachers Eligibility Test-2022 conducted by Professional Examination Board (PEB). Malpractice during the online exam was detected at two examination centres in Gwalior and Sagar, said MP Nagar police here on Tuesday.

The private college in Sagar, where the irregularity during the exam has come to fore, is owned by a state Cabinet minister. The police have registered the cases under Section 420, 469 of IPC and 3c/4 of Examination Act on the report of exam controller Dr DK Agarwal against five candidates- Parat Singh Rawat, Bhuvnesh Sharma, Neelam Kemore, Nisha Solanki and Manoj Kumar Patel. No arrest has been made so far.

MP-PEB conducted the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MP TET) 2022 from March 5 to March 26 this year for the Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 session. The exam was conducted online in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. Around 10 lakh candidates appeared in this exam which was held on computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Soon after the exam started, a few images and videos of MP TET question papers went viral on social media platforms.

Police station in-charge Ketan Sharma told Free Press after the irregularities during exam came to fore at two centres - Government College, Gwalior and Gyanveer Institute Of Management And Sciences in Sagar, a probe was ordered.

The PEB instituted a probe and it was handed over to Madhya Pradesh Electronic Development Corporation. After a month-long investigation, the MPEDC found the allegations correct.

“While scanning the footage of the CCTV camera installed in the examination hall, the investigating officers found that the computer screens of the five examinees were blurred and even they were seen sitting with folded hands not writing their exam. However, their answer sheets were found filled,” he added.

It came to fore that as per the time log, the computers of these five had gone blurred but at the same time these candidates attempted most of the questions even when they were not seen writing the exam, more questions at the same time. Interestingly none of the five examinees complained about their computer screen going blur. They kept sitting quietly, while their paper was attempted not by them but someone else on a different computer remotely.

The timeline

MP-PEB conducted an exam from March 5 to 26, 2022 for the Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test- 2020.

March 25-a video of irregularity during a test at Gyanveer college of Sagar owned by a Cabinet went viral on social media.

March 28, PEB-handed over the probe to MPEDC and on April 26 the report was submitted to PEB.

August 8, the exam controller filed an FIR in the case.

