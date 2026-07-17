Inter-State Human Trafficking Racket Kingpins Arrested; Probe Continues In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hanumanganj police on Thursday arrested the alleged kingpins of an inter-state human trafficking and immoral trafficking racket that allegedly lured minor girls and sold them for sexual exploitation.

The suspects, identified as Hemraj Bai (50), a resident of Gurjar Todi village in Nazirabad, and Ramesh Nath (40), were arrested in connection with the case. Earlier, police had arrested Vinod Prajapati, Bappa Sapera and Hritik Sapera and rescued the minors.

Police said the arrests are linked to an investigation that began in November 2024 after two minor sisters from Hanumanganj went missing following a family dispute. The girls had reached Bhopal railway station intending to travel to Shivpuri when they allegedly came into contact with members of the trafficking network.

Hanumanganj police station in-charge Awadhesh Singh Bhadoriya said the suspects gained the victims' trust by offering to help them reach their relatives. The girls were then taken out of the railway station, separated and transported in different vehicles.

Hemraj and Ramesh Nath allegedly persuaded the girls to accompany them and sold them with the intention of forcing them into the flesh trade. The victims were allegedly taken to settlements in Shivpuri and Guna, where they were promised marriage and a better life before being exploited.