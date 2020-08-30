Intas Pharmaceuticals develops Hyper-immune Globulin for Covid-19

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd claims to have developed Covid-19 specific Hyper-immune Globulin as treatment for patients suffering from moderate to severe coronavirus infection.

Hyper-immune Globulin also has potential for use as prophylaxis for all high-risk population in contact with Covid-19 patients. This could be an important therapeutic option that can potentially help combat the disease until a vaccine is available. Intas under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, in collaboration with all Indian Blood Banks, will help to procure convalescent plasma (plasma extracted from patients recovered from COVID-19 infection).

Intas has received permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), to conduct clinical trial by using the newly developed Covid-19 specific Hyper-immune Globulin. After establishing its usefulness in the clinical trial, this product will be available for use in treating corona patients.

Dr Suma Ray, Vice President & Head of Plasma Operations at Intas mentioned that Hyper-immune Globulin will provide purified and enriched preparation of Covid-19 specific neutralizing antibodies in high concentration, free from blood transmitted viruses and other plasma proteins. Being a specific antibody treatment manufactured specially, it does not require blood group matching or donor selection while administering to the patient besides having huge benefits in terms of assured antibody administration. Unlike Plasma therapy, Hyper-immune Globulin can be readily administered to the patients anywhere even in the remotest part of the country, Ray added.