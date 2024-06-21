 Insurance Data Breach: 7 Lose Rs 4.5 Lakh In Over One Month, Commission-Free Insurance Policy Offered
Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said modus operandi of fraud hints to a strong possibility of data breach and data selling. 'Several employees of insurance companies have been indulging in selling customers' data, which has resulted in people losing money,' he added

Rohan D. UmakUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 11:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After duping many people belonging to different professions, the cyber crooks appear to be targeting insurance policy holders by offering commission-free service. In all, 15 such incidents were reported in Bhopal in last one-and-a-half months of whom seven people fell prey to the fraud, losing as much as Rs 4.5 lakh.

Businessman and Awadhpuri resident Vinay Tanwani had opted for health insurance from a private company. He received a call 15 days ago. The caller posed as an official of the same company. He told Tanwani that since the time he had opted for the policy, his agent had earned a commission of more than Rs 2 lakh by submitting his instalment, which he could have availed under his policy benefits.

He added that Tanwani could still avail the benefit but would have to pay Rs 70,000 for it. Tanwani transferred the amount to the caller to learn that the call was from a cyber fraudster.

Local residents Saurabh Agrawal, Ira Jaiswal and several others too lost hefty amounts to crooks. All the complainants, while lodging complaint at district cyber crime cell, said every information regarding the policy told to them by the caller was accurate. Hence, they believed the caller and fell prey to the fraud.

The district cyber crime officials have begun probing all the incidents and said they had informed insurance company about prevailing nuisance.

