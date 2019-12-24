Injured tigress untraceable, search op intensified in Samardha, Virpur and Bhopal range

BHOPAL: Forest department has intensified search to trace the injured tigress that attacked a cattle grazer on Monday. The search operation is being carried out in Samardha, Virpur and Bhopal ranges. Tigress, which has injured itself, is moving with entangled wire on one of its limbs. The injured stripped big cat has been caught on camera.

Forest department has pressed elephants and sniffer dogs to trace the tigress. The man who was assaulted by the animal is being undergoing treatment at JP hospital.

Conservator of forest Dr Anil Singh, who is monitoring the search operation, said, after elephants, the sniffer dogs too have been pressed into service to look for the tigress. Teams of Bhopal and Obedullaganj forest ranges are on the toes to trace the stripped big cat. The teams comprise experts are trying to track the pugmark of the moving tigress, however, they are yet to come across any, said Singh.