Inform HC about grievance redressal mechanism: MP Higher Education Department

BHOPAL: Fearing large number of guest scholars and others to approach court, higher education department (HED) has asked its officers looking into legal affairs to inform the High Court (HC) not to entertain cases filed after September 16, 2019.

HED asked the officers in-charge and nodal officers for legal affairs to inform the HC through government advocate about internal grievance redressal system and the committees made to address the issues.

State government through its policy had introduced an arbitration method and formed internal grievance redressal system in all departments. Similarly, in higher education department the internal grievance redressal committee has been constituted at various levels.

Government has made it mandatory for the employees to approach the redressal committees and move to court only after their issue remains unaddressed even after state level committee’s interference.

Recent differences between the guest scholars and department, it is expected that scholars in large numbers would approach court on the basis of decision given by Karnataka High Court.

Getting a whiff of the developments, HED issued instructions to all regional additional directors and in-charge of legal affairs to make the things clear in HC .

As the gazette order for internal grievance redressal system was issued on September 16, 2019 therefore the education officials have asked their officers to ask the HC to not entertain cases filed after September as they haven’t approach the court after exhausting the internal redressal system.