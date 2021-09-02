Indore’s missing bullion trader found dead in Mumbai hotel

Indore: A 38-year-old bullion trader, who was missing from his shop in Chhota Sarafa since Krishna Janmashtami evening was found dead in a Mumbai hotel on Thursday. It is said that he was suffering from depression for the last few months and was undergoing treatment.

According to Sarafa police station incharge Sunil Sharma, Mumbai police informed that Mayank Soni, of Ratanbagh Colony in Aerodrome area, was found dead in Hotel Jamjam in Mumbai. He possibly reached Mumbai on September 1 and was staying in a hotel. However, the reason behind his death was yet to be ascertaining. Mumbai police informed their Indore counterparts that reason behind the death would be ascertained only after autopsy report. Mayank was a bullion trader and went missing on August 30. Brother Lokesh had informed the police that Mayank had also left his mobile phone at the shop before leaving. He was a patient of depression and was on medicines for the last few months. He didn't leave any letter at the shop. Mayank's parents are bed-ridden for the last few months. The statements of his family members were being recorded by the police.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 11:58 PM IST