Indore News: NGO AAs Committed To Make City Child Marriage-Free

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Non-governmental organisation AAs has announced its commitment to make Indore a child-marriage-free district by working closely with government agencies under the national 100-day intensive awareness campaign.

Launched on the first anniversary of the “Child Marriage Free India” initiative, the campaign focuses on schools, religious institutions where weddings occur, professional wedding service providers, and local bodies such as panchayats and municipal wards.

AAs, a partner of the country’s largest child-rights network Just Rights for Children, is part of a nationwide movement that has prevented over one lakh child marriages in the past year. In Indore, the organisation marked the campaign’s anniversary recently with awareness rallies, candle marches at Rajwada, oath ceremonies and educational sessions on the Child Marriage Prohibition Act.

Working in coordination with district authorities, AAs has prevented around 300 child marriages in the past year. Welcoming the government’s intensified efforts, Waseem Iqbal said the united approach will accelerate India’s progress toward ending this long-standing crime.