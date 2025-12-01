 Indore News: NGO AAs Committed To Make City Child Marriage-Free
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIndore News: NGO AAs Committed To Make City Child Marriage-Free

Indore News: NGO AAs Committed To Make City Child Marriage-Free

AAs, a partner of the country’s largest child-rights network Just Rights for Children, is part of a nationwide movement that has prevented over one lakh child marriages in the past year. In Indore, the organisation marked the campaign’s anniversary recently with awareness rallies, candle marches at Rajwada, oath ceremonies and educational sessions on the Child Marriage Prohibition Act.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: NGO AAs Committed To Make City Child Marriage-Free |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Non-governmental organisation AAs has announced its commitment to make Indore a child-marriage-free district by working closely with government agencies under the national 100-day intensive awareness campaign.

Launched on the first anniversary of the “Child Marriage Free India” initiative, the campaign focuses on schools, religious institutions where weddings occur, professional wedding service providers, and local bodies such as panchayats and municipal wards.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh's Abhishek Panwar Represents UN Social Development Summit
article-image

AAs, a partner of the country’s largest child-rights network Just Rights for Children, is part of a nationwide movement that has prevented over one lakh child marriages in the past year. In Indore, the organisation marked the campaign’s anniversary recently with awareness rallies, candle marches at Rajwada, oath ceremonies and educational sessions on the Child Marriage Prohibition Act.

Working in coordination with district authorities, AAs has prevented around 300 child marriages in the past year. Welcoming the government’s intensified efforts, Waseem Iqbal said the united approach will accelerate India’s progress toward ending this long-standing crime.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Govt Orders WhatsApp, Telegram To Block Users Without Active SIM
Indian Govt Orders WhatsApp, Telegram To Block Users Without Active SIM
UPI Transactions Jump 32% In November As India's Digital Payments Surge
UPI Transactions Jump 32% In November As India's Digital Payments Surge
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out; Details Here
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out; Details Here
Schools Closed Across Tamil Nadu, Andhra And Puducherry Today As Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Heavy Rain
Schools Closed Across Tamil Nadu, Andhra And Puducherry Today As Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Heavy Rain

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World AIDS Day: Experts Call For Stronger Awareness & Prevention Efforts

World AIDS Day: Experts Call For Stronger Awareness & Prevention Efforts

Bhopal News: Hot Air Balloon Expedition Flagged Off; Seeks To Set New Asian Record For The Longest...

Bhopal News: Hot Air Balloon Expedition Flagged Off; Seeks To Set New Asian Record For The Longest...

Goharganj Rape Case: Accused Shows No Remorse 72 Hours After His Arrest

Goharganj Rape Case: Accused Shows No Remorse 72 Hours After His Arrest

Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate State’s First ‘Geeta Bhavan’ In City On December 1

Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate State’s First ‘Geeta Bhavan’ In City On December 1

World AIDS Day: 54,000 At High Risk Of AIDS In MP, Says NACO Report

World AIDS Day: 54,000 At High Risk Of AIDS In MP, Says NACO Report