Indore MIBF Meet: Focus On Institutional Capacity And Collaborative Growth |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Maheshwari International Business Foundation (MIBF) brought together entrepreneurs, finance professionals and industry representatives at a business networking meet held at Brilliant Convention Centre on Friday. The event outlined a roadmap for structured, community-led economic engagement.

The ‘Business Meeting & Networking Opportunity’ provided a platform to discuss regulatory changes, technology-driven transformation, and evolving business practices.

The session featured presentations by Mausam Rathi, former chairman of ICAI Indore; Mukesh Chechani, vice-president at Reliance Industries Ltd.; and Vimal Parwal, associate director at Choice Capital Advisors. Speakers addressed corporate governance, financial trends, and investment advisory perspectives.

The experts noted that the initiative forms part of a wider strategy to institutionalise business networking within the community while aligning economic growth with social responsibility.

Speaker highlights

Continuity & possibility

Deepak Maheshwari, President-Elect, MIBF |

Deepak Maheshwari, President-Elect, MIBF said the foundation operates at a “critical intersection of continuity and possibility” amid rapid shifts in compliance frameworks and value creation. He emphasised the need to move from individual enterprise to collective institutional strength and highlighted the foundation’s aim of structured engagement across generations to prepare younger members for a complex economic landscape.

Organised community support

Santosh Kumar Lahoti, Founder & General Secretary, MIBF |

Lahoti reflected on the circumstances that led to the formation of the platform during the Covid-19 lockdown. He said that the period of restricted movement highlighted the importance of organised community support. He added that the foundation emerged to bring members together under a common institutional framework with long-term socio-economic objectives.

“Life’s true meaning is not in facilities or resources, but in the care, company and cooperation of our own people.”