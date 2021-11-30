Indore first city in country to erect multi-circuit mono-electricity poles

BHOPAL: Indore is the first city in the country where multi circuit i.e. supply transmission of two very high voltage levels on the same pole was used, according to Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company limited (MPPTCL) officials. MPPTCL has used multi-circuit mono poles to strengthen the power transmission system in Indore city. MPPTCL has also received the coveted 'Energy Award 2019' for the same.

The mono pole is constructed in less space than the conventional tower and the height can be kept from 48.7 m to 54.7 m as per the requirement. In Indore, 14 such towers have been erected and a total length of 6.5 km was constructed. In which the tower was built in less space, due to the high height of the companion towers, it also ensured security. Indore city is the first city in the whole of India where multi circuit ie supply transmission of two very high voltage levels on the same pole was used. For the first time in the country, 132 kV double circuit between Indore-2 (Jaitpura) and Indore (North Zone) multi-circuit tower and multi-circuit monopole was used to upgrade 132 kV North Zone substation to 220 kV.

To meet the demand of 600 MW of Indore city, MPPTCL needed to expand and upgrade its network in the city, but in view of the lack of space in the construction of new corridor in the city, the old corridor should be upgraded to mono pole.

