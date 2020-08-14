Independence Day 2020: Former CM Kamal Nath urges people to unite and save the Constitution

Former chief minister Kamal Nath urged people of the state to unite to save the Constitution Seeking their support, the PCC chief while addressing the people on virtual platform on the eve of Independence Day urged them to unite alleging that Indian Constitution was under threat. Instead of attacking the present BJP government, the Congress leader in his address focused on enumerating the achievements of his 15 month government.

Today we are living in a free country because of the untiring efforts and sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi and thousands of Freedom Fighters who laid down their lives for the nation, said Nath. It is the responsibility of every citizen to save the Constitution and hand over the ‘democratic nation’ to our future generations, he added.

The government had waived off the farm loan of 27 lakh farmers of the state and the 5 lakh more farmers were to be benefitted by the scheme but the BJP toppled his government, said Nath.

The former CM said that he had dreamed to shape up Madhya Pradesh into a developed state and launched many schemes and projects to realize the dream, however the BJP for vested interest threw the democratically elected government. ‘Today I pledge that I will shape a new Madhya Pradesh, said Nath. He added that the government has increased the old age pension from Rs 300 to Rs 600, for marriages Rs 51,000 from Rs 21,000 and many others.