Important events in Bhopal on Wednesday 22/Jan/20

IGNOU orientation organised at Career College
Career College organised an orientation and discussion programme in coordination with IGNOU on Wednesday.
Regional director of IGNOU Dr UC Pandey and assistant regional director Dr Anshuman Upadhyay were the chief guests of the event. Coordinator Anita Bhaduariya read out the programme blueprint to the audience.
Umesh Chand Upadhyay told the students about colleges affiliated to IGNOU that run graduation and employment oriented courses.
Students asked questions concerned with courses and syllabi that provides employment in the discussion segment.
Expo on sustainable heritage development held
Manav Sangrahalaya will be hosting a week-long academic workshop on sustainable heritage development organised under the joint venture of the International Centre for Inclusive Cultural Leadership and Anant University of Ahmedabad.
Thirty International fellows from the disciplines of architecture, design, planning, art and engineering including two faculties from the Anant University attended the workshop.
The workshop was coordinated by Dr SK Pandey, assistant keeper, IGRMS. Dr P Sankara Rao, assistant keeper delivered an insightful introduction of the museum with special emphasis on the tribal habitat open air exhibition of IGRMS which has been chosen to be the study area for the senior fellows.
Prof Amareshwar Galla, Director, International Centre for Inclusive Cultural Leadership of Anant University, emphasised on the need to work on decolonizing the heritage discourse.
Rakesh Bhatt, head of the curatorial staff and officials of IGRMS also attended the programme.
The international fellows availed the opportunity to interact with the curators on the first-day visit in the Tribal Habitat Open Air Exhibition of the Museum.
Post-Sankranti meet celebrated with fervor
Royal Rajputana Club organised a post-Sankranti meet at Motel Shiraz on Wednesday. About 35 women from the Rajput community gathered and celebrated Makar Sankranti with festive and fervor. Ladies organised a kite decoration contest and enjoyed flying them in the sunlit evening. The alluring weather made the celebration colourful and filled the atmosphere with ecstasy. They made the celebration delicious with lip smacking snacks and an excuisite buffet of dishes from different parts of India. The get-together lasted for about two hours and none of the women wanted the celebration to end.
Home Ministry appoints Thaosan as BSF ASG
Senior officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre of Indian Police Service, SL Thaosan has been appointed as the additional director general of Border Security Force.
The central ministry of home affairs informed the chief secretary of the state through a letter on Tuesday. The letter said that the IPS officer of 1988 batch Thaosan has been appointed as ADG, inferring to the power to engage his services on deputation.
Central government has requested the state government to free him from his current deputation of director of sports and youth development, so that he may handle the new portfolio at the earliest.
