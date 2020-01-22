Important events in Bhopal on Wednesday 22/Jan/20

Expo on sustainable heritage development held

Manav Sangrahalaya will be hosting a week-long academic workshop on sustainable heritage development organised under the joint venture of the International Centre for Inclusive Cultural Leadership and Anant University of Ahmedabad.

Thirty International fellows from the disciplines of architecture, design, planning, art and engineering including two faculties from the Anant University attended the workshop.

The workshop was coordinated by Dr SK Pandey, assistant keeper, IGRMS. Dr P Sankara Rao, assistant keeper delivered an insightful introduction of the museum with special emphasis on the tribal habitat open air exhibition of IGRMS which has been chosen to be the study area for the senior fellows.

Prof Amareshwar Galla, Director, International Centre for Inclusive Cultural Leadership of Anant University, emphasised on the need to work on decolonizing the heritage discourse.

Rakesh Bhatt, head of the curatorial staff and officials of IGRMS also attended the programme.

The international fellows availed the opportunity to interact with the curators on the first-day visit in the Tribal Habitat Open Air Exhibition of the Museum.