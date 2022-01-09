Illegal mining: Bhopal collector calculates dues on basis of power consumption

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Betul district administration has calculated recovery and dues in case of an illegal mining on the basis of electricity consumption, which is not the basis for calculation under Madhya Pradesh Mineral Rules, 1996.

As a result, Betul collectorís order to recover Rs 4.75 crore from a stone crusher has been challenged before the Directorate of Geology and Mining in Bhopal.

As per Betul collectorís order, 2 hectares (khasara no 133) of land was leased out to Rathore Stone Crusher in Khedisaoligarh (Betul district) from 2014 to 2024. But mining lease was cancelled on February 5, 2021, on the ground of illegal mining. Mining department has cancelled mining lease under provisions of Madhya Pradesh Mineral Rules, 1996.

Collectorís order indicates that 1.50 lakh cubic metre stone was excavated in excess. It was calculated on the basis of electricity consumption after which department issued notice of recovery of Rs 2.25 crore.

During investigation, mining department found excess production of 1.50 lakh cubic metre stone. The department calculated Rs 2.25 crore at rate of Rs 150 per cubic metre stone. Besides, the department calculated royalty of Rs 2.48 crore. Thus, Betul collector order shows recovery of Rs 4.75 crore against stone crusher.

Advocate Deepak Vidrohi said MP Minor Mineral Rules, 1996, do not have any provision to calculate recovery and dues from stone crusher on the basis of electricity consumption, which has been made the basis in collectorís order. Electricity dues have been added in total dues. 'Betul Collector, in order, has shown dues of Rs 4.75 crore against stone crusher. We have challenged it before the Directorate of Geology and Mining, Bhopal,' he added.

Free to challenge it

Betul collector Amanbir Singh Bains said, 'If we have wrongly calculated the recovery in illegal mining, we will rectify it but whatever we have calculated, it is more or less final. The stone crusher is free to challenge it before competent authority.'

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 11:12 PM IST