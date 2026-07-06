Illegal MD Drug Factory Busted In Mauganj; Material Worth? 1.28 Crore Seized | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mauganj police have busted an illegal MD drug manufacturing unit in Bijhauli village under Shahpur police station limits, seized drugs and equipment worth about ?1.28 crore, and arrested four suspects, officials said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Surendra Kumar Jain said police acted on a tip-off about the factory and found a fully operational setup for manufacturing MD drugs.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Chandan Singh, 26, of Sonvarsha in Rewa district; Ashok Gupta, 40, of Lalgaon; Peekchandra Yadav, 21, of Sonvarsha; and Rishabh Sen, 18, of Shukulgawan in the Govindgarh area.

Police said investigations revealed that the prime suspect, Chandan Singh, had earlier worked at a club in Badlapur, Mumbai, where he allegedly learned to manufacture MD drugs with the help of an associate. About a year ago, he fled to Madhya Pradesh after a police raid in Mumbai.

During questioning, the suspects allegedly admitted that the drugs manufactured at the unit were supplied to Mumbai, Nagpur and other parts of Maharashtra.

Police are investigating the network, including chemical suppliers and other associates.

Prime suspect rented house for illegal unit

Police said Chandan rented a house owned by Yagya Bhan Sahu in Bijhauli village in March 2026 for Rs 3,000 a month.

He allegedly told the landlord that he would manufacture chemicals used for pipeline connections while secretly setting up the illicit drug unit.

Seizure worth ?1.28 crore

SP Jain said police seized 360 grams of suspected MD drugs, valued at about ?1 crore in the international market.

They also recovered more than 300 litres of chemicals, an oven, generator, vacuum pump, heater, motor, motor controller, temperature-measuring equipment, large glass flasks and a four-wheeler.

The total value of the seized drugs, chemicals and equipment is estimated at?1.28 crore.