Illegal Construction Within 100 Metres Of Van Vihar Under NGT Scanner, Action-Taken Report Sought In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Bhopal Bench, on Wednesday took cognisance of alleged illegal construction within 100 metres of the boundary of Van Vihar National Park and directed authorities to take action in accordance with law.

The directions came while hearing a letter petition alleging that several multi-storey buildings had been constructed within the restricted zone in Prempura village, with construction activity allegedly continuing in the area.

According to the petition, a 100-metre stretch along the Van Vihar boundary has been designated as an eco-sensitive zone aimed at protecting wildlife and reducing human-animal conflict.

The park boundary was earlier demarcated by a joint committee of the Revenue and Forest departments.

The petitioner alleged that Prempura falls within the 100-metre zone and claimed that the Van Vihar management had failed to take effective action against the alleged violations.

The petition also raised concerns over the potential impact of construction on the park s environment and ecosystem.

The NGT directed that copies of the petition and its order be forwarded to the director of Van Vihar National Park and Zoo and the Madhya Pradesh chief wildlife warden.

Both officials have been asked to take appropriate action as per law and submit an action-taken report to the Registrar of the NGT Central Zone Bench within three months.