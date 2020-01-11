'If we don’t wake up now, it will be too late': NBA activist Medha Patkar join women protesting against CAA, NRC in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Hundreds of women came out to protest against CAA (Citizens Amendment Act) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) on Iqbal Maidan on Saturday.

Women and students from various colleges gathered at the historic Iqbal Maidan with black bands on their forehead.

They said that they were there to express solidarity with their counterparts protesting in Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi.

In the evening Narmada Bachao Activist Medha Patkar reached Iqbal Maidan where youth are sitting on an indefinite ‘Satyagrah’ since January 1 against CAA and NRC.

“If we don’t wake up now, it will be too late. We need to raise voice against CAA, NRC it will lead to another division of the nation. Division not on the basis of religion but on the basis of ideology,” said Patkar. She also assured the protestors that she would raise the voice on the issue in New Delhi also.

Jail Bharo Andolan: Congress MLA Arif Masood said that women in Bhopal would not hesitate for a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ to oppose the CAA and NRC, if required. Masood also cautioned the students to remain careful on social media as a section of people may try to incite them and trap them in legal action.

Solidarity, Idea of India and brutality: “Besides opposing CAA and NRC we also want to send message to our sisters protesting in Shaheen Bagh that women from Bhopal are also with them,” said a protestor Anamika Sharma.

Another woman Muskan said Modi and Shah are damaging the constitution but also the idea of India.

Shahnaz, a student said that the way students are being attacked brutally at JNU, Jamia, AMU among others and force is being used to crush the protest is bad and India will not tolerate this.