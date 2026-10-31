‘I Happily Accept Bribes If Offered’ MP’s Panna Executive Engineer Suspended After Shocking Admission Goes Viral On Social Media | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Friday suspended water resources department (WRD) executive engineer C B Ahirwar, posted in Panna, after his remarks about accepting bribes when offered went viral on social media on Thursday. He has been attached to the Bhopal office till further orders.

"I Don't demand a bribe, but if someone offers, I keep it happily", Ahirwar had said while interacting with media persons.

Earlier, on Oct 27, Sagar Lokayukta police had caught two employees of the water resources department in Panna district accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000.

During his interaction with media persons on the matter on Thursday, Ahirwar said that throughout his service, he had never demanded a bribe from anyone but had never refused money offered voluntarily in return for a payment.

He stressed, "It is the good gesture of the contractor who is offering something in a good way". Following his statement, the government found that the conduct of the executive engineer violated the state government's service rules, as he had admitted to accepting bribes.

Following his remarks, the government found his conduct to be in violation of the state government's service rules, as he had admitted to accepting bribes.