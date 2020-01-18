'I am not in race for any post': Scindia

BHOPAL: Thousands of supporters reached the PCC office and gave warm welcome to the senior Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, here on Friday. The over enthusiastic supporters broke the door to meet the leader.

The supporters or the fan showered the rose petals on the leader and raised the slogan to appoint him as a PCC president. Some of them demanded to give him the Rajya Sabha ticket.

I am not a politician I am Jansewak, said the senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia while talking to media, here on Friday.

The leader is on two day state capital tour and made many visits to the leaders house and also attended dinner. The leader visited the PCC office and met with the workers and supporters.

Huge crowd reached the PCC and wanted to welcome him. Scindia reached the 3rd floor and sat in the meeting hall to meet the people.

But the supporters wanted to meet him in a first and the competition lead to small ruckus.

Some of the supporters pulled out the door and get entered in the hall where Scindia was sitting.

Scindia clamed down the supporters and ask them to come one by one to meet him.

While answering to media about the meeting with the AICC national president Sonia Gandhi, he stated “In December 2018, I decided to mould myself as a Jansewak, not as a politician, I am not in the race for any post (PCC president and member of parliament RS)."

He informed about his motive to appear in the PCC office and the meeting with the workers, “In MP, the voice of common people, workers and supporters should be heard. Whenever I come to Bhopal, I always tries to meet the party people.”

Workers agony against the government was also discussed, “Government should hear the appeal of the workers, even the state in-charge Deepak Bawaria had commented on the issue”.