Husband Forces Wife To Consume Poison After She Catches Him With Another Woman In MP's Katni | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from Barji village in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, where a woman has accused her husband of forcing her to consume poison during the Hartalika Teej festival. A video from the hospital has surfaced on Friday, which shows the woman lying on bed in a critical condition, her family can also be seen seated on the other beds around.

According to information, the woman saw her husband with another woman and both had an argument over the matter. Following which, the man asked her wife to consume poison.

Watch Katni VIRAL VIDEO below :

Husband Poisons Wife on Teej Festival Over Affair Dispute in Katni



A shocking incident occurred in Barji village Madhya Pradesh



Jyoti Sahu accused her husband Umesh Sahu of forcing her to consume poison on Hartalika Teej



The couple fought after she saw him with another woman.… pic.twitter.com/4YP8M0ez2s — Ramesh Speaks (@rameshofficial0) September 18, 2026

The woman, identified as Jyoti Sahu, alleged that her husband, Umesh Sahu, forced her to consume poison following a fight between the couple. According to Jyoti, the argument started after she saw Umesh with another woman.

Following the incident, Jyoti’s condition became critical and she was admitted to Katni District Hospital.

Jyoti was initially rushed to the nearest Rithi Hospital for treatment. However, as her condition worsened, doctors referred her to Katni District Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

भगवान ऐसा पति किसी दुश्मन को भी ना दे, तीज की रात पति ने पत्नी को जहर पिला दिया, गंभीर हालत में जिला अस्पताल रेफर कटनी।



रीठी थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम बरजी में हरतालिका तीज की रात एक सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया है, जहां ज्योति साहू नामक महिला ने अपने पति उमेश साहू पर जबरन जहरीला… pic.twitter.com/qBXZ30yeM4 — Pradeep Kumar (@Pradeep39192398) September 18, 2026

After the video surfaced, several netizens criticised the husband and questioned how a husband could allegedly force his wife to consume poison following an argument over another woman.

DSP Ratnesh Mishra said that the Rithi police are investigating the case based on the statements given by Jyoti. Further details will be known after the police investigation.