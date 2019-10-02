Honey trap extortionist had fallen prey to blackmailing

BHOPAL: It was not only the women associated with the recently busted high profile honey trap racket blackmailed and extorted money from their wealthy and powerful targets in Madhya Pradesh, but even one of the accused women had fallen prey to blackmailing by a representative of a company. The middle-aged woman who was the racket’s key mastermind was blackmailed by a representative of a company which she and her aides had helped get a plum contract of cyber awareness program in MP a few months back.

Source privy to investigations by SIT of state police informed Free Press, “Around two-three months back, a video clip showing a senior IAS officer in compromising position with one of the four arrested women got leaked over the social media. A CD containing the concerned video somehow landed with a representative of a company which had managed to bag a work order pertaining to cyber awareness program in MP.

As the concerned representative of that company knew the woman seen in the video clip with the senior IAS officer, he started blackmailing the honey-trap racket’s key mastermind by threatening to make the matter of honey-trapping public, if she didn’t pay him handsome sum.

Fearing that the blackmailer would make the honey-trap racket public, thus landing her and aides in jail, the woman was forced to pay the man Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh to settle the entire matter, which ensured that entire racket continued to be under the wraps.

The racket is believed to have helped the concerned company bag the cyber awareness program work order with the help of a senior IPS officer, sources added.

All the five women and their car driver were arrested on September 18 night from Indore and Bhopal for allegedly honey-trapping and blackmailing an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officer Harbhajan Singh.

Subsequent probe revealed that the racket had honey-trapped several rich and powerful men and also had intimate relationship many key politicians of BJP and Congress as well as bureaucrats and senior police officers.