Honey trap case probe not to be under control of DGP!

BHOPAL:

Director General of Police (DGP) VK Singh, following annoyance of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, has been excluded from the investigations into the honey trap case. The investigations have been assigned to new chief of special investigation team (SIT) Rajendra Kumar. Singh will be cooperating with the SIT in the appointment of officers for investigations.

According to sources, SIT chief Rajendra Kumar will be reporting about the investigations directly to the government. Earlier, DGP had appointed additional director general (ADG) Sanjiv Shami as the SIT chief replacing inspector general of police (IGP) Srinivas Verma without taking Nath into confidence. This made Nath upset who made changes in police headquarters and kept aside Singh from investigations.

After the DGP raising the issue of a guest house of cyber cell at Ghaziabaad in connection with the case, special director general of police (DG) Purushottam Sharma had demanded handing over the investigations to any officer outside the police headquarter. Sharma had demanded to keep DGP away from investigations. Nath with transfer of Sharma accepted his demand.

No name has come up even after 15 days: No name has come up in past 15 days in the honeytrap case, which has created sensation in political and administrative circles across the country. The investigations could not move further. Police, despite interrogations of Shweta Jain, Barkha Bhatnagar, Arti Dayal, Shweta Swapnil Jain and Monika, have not made any breakthrough. Taking judicial custody of these women shows that they were adequately interrogated during police remand. No further disclosure is raising the questions on the authenticity of the case.

Seized material may be leaked: The frequent changes in SIT chiefs and officers have raised the possibility of leaking of seized material during the raids. Sources said audio and video recordings were seized from the residences of the members of the honey trap gang. As this material has gone into several hands, it is a challenge before the SIT to maintain confidentiality of investigations.