HIV-Positive Accused In Ecological Park Murder Case Admits Physical Relations With Over 35 Men Out Of 150 Contacts | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Friday recreated the crime scene in the Ecological Park murder case, with the HIV-positive suspect demonstrating the sequence of events using a dummy.

During questioning, he admitted to having had physical relations with more than 35 men after connecting with around 150 people through a gender-based social networking application.

The reconstruction was carried out by the Katara Hills police along with a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to verify the suspect's statements against forensic and other physical evidence collected from the scene.

According to investigators, the suspect showed how he befriended the victim, shared food with him and made him consume two pouches of country-made liquor.

Once the victim was heavily intoxicated, the suspect allegedly persuaded him to remove his shirt, dragged him nearly 15 metres to a secluded spot beneath a culvert, repeatedly slammed his head against a stone and then sexually assaulted him.

Digital trail under scanner

Police said the suspect used a gender-based social networking application to connect with new people and had nearly 150 matches.

During questioning, he admitted to having physical relations with more than 35 men. Investigators also revealed that he allegedly paid women for sexual encounters while luring young men with alcohol before sexually abusing them.

He frequently visited areas including Prabhat Square, Board Office and Naka late at night in search of potential victims.

Police probe wider links

Police said the suspect worked as a delivery executive for multiple online platforms, mostly during late-night hours.

After completing deliveries, he would allegedly roam the city carrying liquor and target vulnerable young men.

Police are now examining his mobile phone, social media accounts and other digital records to identify people who may have come into contact with him.

Officials clarified that no evidence has emerged so far indicating sexual assault involving women, though every possible angle is being investigated.

Official statement

Police station in-charge Sunil Dubey said the reconstruction exercise was conducted between 1 pm and 3 pm, with investigators questioning the suspect at every stage to match his account with forensic evidence.

The suspect remains in police custody until June 30, and further interrogation is continuing.

Dubey further said that since the suspect is HIV-positive, investigators are also attempting to trace individuals who may have had intimate contact with him.