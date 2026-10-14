Hindu Ekta Rath Yatra 2.0: 'Durga Aur Kali Banna, Burkhe Wali Nahi Banna...,' Says Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri After Sanatan Rally Reaches MP's Sagar

'Durga Banna, Kali Banna, Burkhe Wali Nahi,' Says Dhirendra Shastri During MP's Sagar Hindu Ekta Rath Yatra | X

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham chief Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has once again sparked a controversy with his unfiltered remarks about Hindu marriages, and entry of outsiders into Garba pandals during Navratri. Addressing devotees during his Sanatan Hindu Ekta Rath Yatra, he urged girls to follow Hindu goddesses and suggested making outsiders drink cow urine before entering Garba events.

("Betiyon! Tum Durga banna, Kali banna, lekin kabhi na burkhe wali banna. Garba mein dharm virodhi naam badalkar aayenge, isliye Garba pandal mein bahari logon ko gomutra pilakar entry di jaani chahiye. Kam se kam unki ghar wapsi toh ho jayegi.)

दुर्गा-काली बनो, बुर्के वाली नहीं : धीरेंद्र शास्त्री #DhirendraShastri #PanditDhirendraShastri #BageshwarDham #DurgaKali #WomanInBurqa #ReligiousStatement #WomensFreedom #SanatanDharma #DhirendraShastri #BageshwarDham #ViralNews #TrendingNews #HindiNews #BreakingNews https://t.co/YTQVvyusUX — Naya Look News (@NayaLook) October 14, 2026

His remarks translate to, "Daughters! Become Durga, become Kali, but never become a woman wearing a burqa." He further claimed that people opposed to Hinduism might enter Garba events using false identities. He suggested allowing outsiders into Garba pandals only after making them drink cow urine, claiming this would lead to their return to the Hindu faith."

The Rath Yatra, which began on October 11, reached Garhakota in Sagar district on October 13. Addressing devotees, Shastri also compared people allegedly entering Garba events under false identities to the mythological demon Kalnemi.

"I am a sadhu, not a politician. My responsibility is to make people aware," he said.

Shastri also appealed for an end to caste discrimination. "Bid farewell to casteism; we Hindus are all brothers," he said.

He urged people to give up alcohol and make their villages addiction-free.

Speaks On Gen-Z Protests

Commenting on Gen-Z protests in Delhi, Shastri said young people have the democratic right to express their opinions but should avoid damaging the country's image.

"Do not engage in conflict; remain Sanatani—united and righteous," he said.

The procession continued through Rehli and other locations before reaching Balaji Temple. It was scheduled to proceed towards Makronia and Banda on October 14.