High-Paying Israel Jobs On Offer For Madhya Pradesh Youths

Madhya Pradesh: No Fake Employees, Claims Government | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): While concerns over the security situation in Israel continue to make headlines amid the ongoing war with Iran, the Madhya Pradesh Government has opened a recruitment drive for youth willing to work in the conflict-ridden region.

The state's Skill Development Department has invited applications for home-based caregiver positions in Israel. In all, 3,500 candidates will be recruited under the India-Israel Framework Agreement facilitated by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Selected candidates will be employed in Israel and will receive a net monthly salary of Rs 1,99,770 after deductions. The appointment will initially be on a two-year contract, which may be extended based on employer requirements.

According to the department, employers in Israel will provide accommodation, food, medical insurance, nine national holidays and 16 annual leave days. Employees will be required to work six days a week.

Applicants must be between 25 and 45 years of age, have passed Class 10, studied English at the higher secondary level and possess a passport with at least three years of validity. Candidates should be physically and mentally fit, with a minimum height of 1.5 metres and weight of at least 45 kilograms.

The department has specified that applicants must possess a recognised caregiving qualification, including a caregiving certificate with 990 hours of on-the-job training (OJT). Candidates holding qualifications such as General Duty Assistant, Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife, General Nursing and Midwifery, BSc (Nursing), Post BSc (Nursing), Nursing Assistant or Physiotherapy will be eligible to apply.

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the link made available on e-Rozgar portal by the Skill Development Department.

Recruitment process

The recruitment process will include online registration, document verification, medical examination and police clearance. The final selection will be based on an online interview conducted by Israeli employers. Candidates who have previously worked in Israel or whose spouse, parents or children are currently residing there will not be eligible for the recruitment drive.