Heavy rain on the card in Madhya Pradesh; three red, orange alerts in as many days

Bhopal: Met department on the third consecutive day on Monday issued red and orange alerts for 25 districts in Madhya Pradesh forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The red alert predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, ranging between 115.6 to 204.5 mm or more and thundershowers accompanied by lightning strikes, at isolated places in eight districts namely Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena and Bhind. The red alert effectively means the situation might worsen in rain-battered Shivpuri and Sheopur districts. Both the alerts are valid till Tuesday morning. The orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thundershowers and lightning strikes has been issued for isolated places in 17 districts including Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha, Ujjain, Dewas, Ratlam, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur and Neemuch, besides Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Niwari and Hoshangabad. The Met department also forecasts rain or thunderstorms at most places in the districts falling under ten divisions including Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur. Shivpuri and Sheopur received 117 mm or 11 cm and 115 mm or 11 cm rainfall, respectively, in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Intermittent rains have been lashing most parts of the state since Sunday, it said. The IMD's Bhopal office on Monday received reports of waterlogging in low-lying areas of various cities in the state. "The well-marked low-pressure area over south-west Uttar Pradesh and adjoining north-west MP persists. It is likely to move westwards gradually during the next two days," senior meteorologist PK Saha said when asked about the cause of heavy rains in MP.
Upper Lake water level up by 7 feet
The water level in Upper Lake has increased by seven feet in the last couple of days. However, it is still six feet below the Full Tank Level (FTL) -1666.8ft. Similarly, water level of other ponds, dams and water reservoirs is gradually rising following good spell of rainfall.
Water body - Current level - Full Tank Level
Upper Lake - 1660.8 ft -1666.8ft
Kerwa Dam - 500.7mt - 509.93mt
Kaliasot Dam - 486.16mt - 505.6mt
Kolar Dam - 432.93mt - 462.2meter