Heavy rain on the card in Madhya Pradesh; three red, orange alerts in as many days

Intermittent rains have been lashing most parts of the state since Sunday, it said. The IMD's Bhopal office on Monday received reports of waterlogging in low-lying areas of various cities in the state. "The well-marked low-pressure area over south-west Uttar Pradesh and adjoining north-west MP persists. It is likely to move westwards gradually during the next two days," senior meteorologist PK Saha said when asked about the cause of heavy rains in MP.

Upper Lake water level up by 7 feet

The water level in Upper Lake has increased by seven feet in the last couple of days. However, it is still six feet below the Full Tank Level (FTL) -1666.8ft. Similarly, water level of other ponds, dams and water reservoirs is gradually rising following good spell of rainfall.

Water body - Current level - Full Tank Level

Upper Lake - 1660.8 ft -1666.8ft

Kerwa Dam - 500.7mt - 509.93mt

Kaliasot Dam - 486.16mt - 505.6mt

Kolar Dam - 432.93mt - 462.2meter