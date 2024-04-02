Harda Firecracker Factory Blast: Administration Auctions Property, Gets ₹2.65 Cr

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Harda district administration on Tuesday auctioned the property of Harda firecracker factory following an order issued by National Green Tribunal (NGT) to this effect. It was first phase of auction.

According to Harda district administration, the total property is worth Rs 2.5 crore, according to collector guideline. “On Tuesday, property worth Rs 70 lakh, according to collector guideline, was auctioned. It was sold for Rs 2.65 crore. Local people purchased it,” Harda collector Aditya Singh told Free Press.

A blast had occurred in Harda firecracker factory on February 7 this year. Factory owners Somesh Aggarwal and Rajesh Aggarwal were arrested in this connection.

NGT, in its order, after factory blast, had stated that more than 60 houses were damaged and occupants of more than 100 houses were forced to vacate. About 50 people were injured.

Accordingly, the owner of the industry should immediately pay and deposit an amount as interim compensation to victims.

All these amounts should be calculated by Harda district administration and should be deposited in account of District Environmental Compensation Fund to be maintained by Harda District Magistrate.

Interim compensation to be paid to victims with money to be recovered from property auction, according to NGT order

* Rs 15 lakh per death cases

* Rs 3 lakh per small injury case

* Rs 5 lakh for burn injury case and grievous injuries

* Rs 5 lakh per damaged/ burnt house

* Rs 2 lakh to persons forced to vacate their houses