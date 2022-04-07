Harassed widow kills self hours after lodging complaint against relative in Bhopal

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Hours after filing police complaint against her brother-in-law for harassing her, a widow committed suicide at her home on Wednesday evening.

No suicide note was found from the site, police said on Thursday. Ratibad police station in-charge Sudesh Tiwari told media that a 35-year old woman, a widow, had approached police on Wednesday morning and filed a complaint against his brother-in-law, who is an army man for allegedly harassing her. The woman, a mother of a 13-year-old girl, had lost her husband some five years ago. The woman was living with her in-laws.

In her complaint to police, the woman said that one of the relatives from her husband, who is her distant brother-in-law, was harassing her. The man used to call her on phone frequently and used to allegedly harass her whenever he would visit the family.

Acting on the complaint, the police called up the accused, but his mobile phone was switched off. Then they called up the father of the accused, the man assured that he would tell his son to return the call when he comes back home.

After lodging the complaint, the woman, who was a contractual worker in a semi government unit, went to her duty. After coming from the duty the woman locked herself in the room and hanged herself from the ceiling fan.

The woman did not respond when her daughter knocked on the door. The girl called her grandfather but still no one responded. The girl, thereafter, put her mobile phone on recording mode and, holding it, put his hand through the closed door gap to record the things happening inside the room. After a few minutes, she pulled back the mobile and checked it only to find that her mother had hanged herself. The matter was reported to the police. The police station in-charge said that a case has been registered.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:19 PM IST