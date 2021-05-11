Gwalior: Spot a home quarantine Covid patient and get cash award of Rs 500, administration floats novel idea

Bhopal/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Spot a home quarantine Covid patient and get a cash award of Rs 500. In a move to identify people with mild Covid symptoms loitering around, Gwalior district administration has announced award for people who will inform it about such individuals. The informer’s identity will be kept confidential.

The announcement made by Bhitarwara (Gwalior district) tehsildar is yielding results as the administration has managed to ensure that Covid patients and suspects remain in home isolation or in containment areas.

Bhitarwara Tehsildar Shyamu Shrivastava told Free Press said that there were reports that people who were in home isolation breached Covid protocol.

“It is very important to break chain of infection. In rural areas, many patients break the protocol. It is also tough to keep strict watch on every individual. Therefore, I decided to take help of locals and I came up with this idea. It is a very fruitful idea. As of now, I have got information about five persons who breached Covid protocol in Bhitarwara rural area,” Shrivastava told Free Press over phone.