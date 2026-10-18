Gwalior Sheetla Mata Truck Accident: CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹4 Lakh Aid For Families Of Deceased, Free Treatment For Injured | VIDEO

Gwalior Temple Truck Accident

Gwalior Temple Accident: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep grief over the deaths in a truck accident in Gwalior and announced financial assistance for the victims’ families.

In a post on X, Yadav said the state government stood firmly with the affected families. He announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the family of each deceased person, Rs 2 lakh for each seriously injured person and Rs 50,000 for every other injured person. He also assured that all injured victims would receive free medical treatment.

The Chief Minister directed Ministers Aidal Singh Kansana and Rakesh Shukla to reach Gwalior to oversee the situation.

Describing the incident as “extremely heart-wrenching,” Yadav extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and said the affected families were from Gwalior, Shivpuri and Sheopur.

He also prayed to Baba Mahakal to grant peace to the departed souls, give strength to the bereaved families to endure their loss and ensure a speedy recovery for the injured.

“Om Shanti!” he added in his post.

ग्वालियर में हुए ट्रक हादसे में श्रद्धालुओं की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत हृदयविदारक है। इस दुःख की घड़ी में राज्य सरकार सभी प्रभावित परिवारों के साथ है। सभी मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं।राज्य शासन की ओर से मृतकों के परिजनों को 4-4 लाख रुपये, गंभीर घायलों को 2-2 लाख रूपये और अन्य घायलों को 50-50 हजार रुपये की आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। सभी घायलों का नि:शुल्क उपचार किया जाएगा। प्रभावित परिवार ग्वालियर, शिवपुरी और श्योपुर से हैं। मंत्रीद्वय श्री @Aidalsinghkbjp जी और @RakeshShukla_12 जी को ग्वालियर पहुंचने के निर्देश भी दिए हैं।बाबा महाकाल से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगतों को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें, शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह गहन दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति एवं घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें।ॐ शांति! — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 18, 2026

Families allege delay in victims' transportation to hospital

Notably, the death toll in the truck accident near Sheetla Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior rose to 14 on Sunday, as grieving families alleged police negligence and delays in rescue operations. Relatives gathered at the hospital and postmortem centre, seeking answers about the tragedy.

The bereaved families accused the police of arriving late at the accident site, delaying the transportation of victims to the hospital and preventing relatives from searching for missing family members.

Tensions reportedly flared at the postmortem centre, where some family members confronted the police over the alleged lapses. The situation unfolded as Gwalior Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh visited the facility.

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: Affected families mourn the 15 people killed after a truck loaded with paddy sacks crashed into shops. Around 27 people, including two police personnel, were injured in the incident. https://t.co/z7E03SHi7c — IANS (@ians_india) October 18, 2026

Gwalior accident death toll rises to 14, confirms collector

शीतला माता मंदिर के प्रवेश द्वार पर दुःखद सड़क दुर्घटना 14 श्रद्धालुओं की मृत्यु, घायलों का उपचार जारीhttps://t.co/hYQ6AelmGq#gwalior #Accident @dmgwalior @CMMadhyaPradesh https://t.co/vmxqcZIJ9H — Collector Gwalior (@dmgwalior) October 18, 2026

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan confirmed on Sunday that the death toll in the accident had risen to 14. She said the administration dispatched ambulances and other vehicles to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

Chauhan added that an investigation was underway to establish how the truck managed to cross the barricades and police checkpoint set up on the road during Navratri.